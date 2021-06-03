GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,110 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Black Hills stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

