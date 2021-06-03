GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $307,000 Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Airgain were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Airgain news, SVP Morad Sbahi acquired 3,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $212.74 million, a P/E ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

