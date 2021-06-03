GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Pure Cycle worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

