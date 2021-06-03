GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 336.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,178 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Street Properties worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSP opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $582.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

