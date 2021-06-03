Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of NuVasive worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $66.05 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.