Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Strs Ohio lifted its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $98,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,937 shares of company stock worth $1,242,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

