Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $3,765,407 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACLS opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

