Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 100,742 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

