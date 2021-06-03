Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

WDAY opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.85. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,738 shares of company stock valued at $114,181,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

