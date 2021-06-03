Diversified Trust Co Sells 16,215 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 647,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

