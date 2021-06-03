PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Head to Head Survey

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PolarityTE and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 8.99 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.99 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -7.17

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PolarityTE and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

PolarityTE presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.49%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.29%. Given PolarityTE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -339.69% -123.54% -67.42% Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15%

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and OsteoTE. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

