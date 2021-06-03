Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Head to Head Survey

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Agrify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agrify and Calavo Growers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agrify $12.09 million 16.74 -$21.62 million N/A N/A Calavo Growers $1.06 billion 1.24 -$13.63 million $1.57 47.15

Calavo Growers has higher revenue and earnings than Agrify.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agrify and Calavo Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agrify 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calavo Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25

Agrify currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.63%. Calavo Growers has a consensus price target of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Agrify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agrify is more favorable than Calavo Growers.

Profitability

This table compares Agrify and Calavo Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agrify N/A N/A N/A Calavo Growers -0.74% 10.79% 6.46%

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Agrify on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. The company also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG). The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared avocado products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment manufactures and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, fresh prepared entrÃ©e salads, wraps, sandwiches, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bar and various deli items, meals kits and related components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

