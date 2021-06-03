Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,663.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.82. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

