Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $787,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $581.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $602.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

