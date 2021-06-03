Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

NYSE ES opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

