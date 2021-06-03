Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.