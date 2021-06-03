D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $215,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 174,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.86 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.