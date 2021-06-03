Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.