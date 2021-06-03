Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

