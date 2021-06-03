Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

