Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Evergy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

