Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $269.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

