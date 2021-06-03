Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,383 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 353,516 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth about $5,888,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 12.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.