Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,500 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

VGM stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

