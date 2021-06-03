BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Select Medical worth $604,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. CWM LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,496,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,975,235. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

