MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

