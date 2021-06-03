The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,878,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.23. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58.

