$2.28 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.17. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.