Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 29th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

ELKMF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Gold Road Resources has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

