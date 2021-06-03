Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 29th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
ELKMF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Gold Road Resources has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01.
