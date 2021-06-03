Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. Research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

