Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. Research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
