iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.