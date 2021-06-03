Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.19 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

