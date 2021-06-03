British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 29th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTLCY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21. British Land has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.67.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

