John H. Marlow Sells 3,434 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,139,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:RNG opened at $256.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

