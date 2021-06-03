ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $587,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO opened at $32.55 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

