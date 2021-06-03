Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE PRI opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
