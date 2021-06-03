Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PRI opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.