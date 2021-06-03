Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells 3,962 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HRI opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $117.26.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.