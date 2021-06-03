BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of Vipshop worth $647,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $24,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

