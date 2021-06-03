American International Group Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $461.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

