American International Group Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,900.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,147 over the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE CHH opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $122.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

