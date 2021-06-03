Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,177 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

