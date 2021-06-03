American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $154.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

