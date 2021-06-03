Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Herman Miller by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Herman Miller by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Herman Miller by 18.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Herman Miller by 97.2% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.05 and a beta of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.