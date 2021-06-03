American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 332.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,909 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 391,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $2,610,650. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

