American International Group Inc. Acquires 31,459 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Western Union worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

