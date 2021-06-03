American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,790.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

