American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

