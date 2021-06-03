American International Group Inc. Buys 904 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $83,024,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $22,847,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

NYSE SIX opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

