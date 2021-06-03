Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,483 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 649.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 388,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.