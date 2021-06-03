Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,763 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

