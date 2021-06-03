Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,699 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,991. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

